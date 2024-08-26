Printing service enabled at Post Office in Pedro Betancourt.(+audios).

The new printing service will allow customers to perform various tasks, such as scanning and reproduction of documents, binding, filing and other printed work, at affordable prices.

People in Pedro Betancourt will be able to enjoy the printing service enabled by the local Post Office, which means an improvement in the response capacity and quality of this service for the customers of this town.

Its director, Daimy González Cabrera, told our radio station that this initiative is part of the unit’s constant commitment to improve the experience of its users and meet the needs of the territory.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Yasmany Bofill Espinosa, Communications Director of Empresa Correos Matanzas, pointed out the potential of this service that seeks to bring the organization’s work closer to the population and strengthen its presence in the community.

…ONLINE AUDIO.

The new printing service will allow customers to perform various tasks, such as scanning and reproduction of documents, binding, filing and other print jobs that, at affordable prices, will meet this need of the people of Pedro Betancourt.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.