Professionals from Matanzas participate in an update on venereal syphilis (+audio).

In an exclusive interview for Radio 26, Dr. Islay Rodríguez, researcher and Professor in charge of the National Reference Laboratory of Treponemas and Pathogens.

Health professionals from the province of Matanzas participated in the virtual refresher course on the diagnosis of venereal syphilis and other treponematosis.
For two days, doctors and researchers from the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK) gave a program with a dozen lectures, in addition to exchanging experiences on the treatment of sexually transmitted infections.

They also discussed the importance of adding updated chemical elements in the current epidemiological context, as Dr. Islay Rodriguez, researcher and Professor in charge of the National Reference Laboratory of Treponemas and Pathogens, said in an exclusive interview for Radio 26.

