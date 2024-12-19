65 years of Fidel’s coal dinner in Ciénaga de Zapata to be commemorated.

The leader of the Cuban Revolution decided to participate in that Christmas evening in such an intricate place of the Cuban geography, willing not to hide his admiration for the coal miners and humble peasants of Ciénaga de Zapata territory.

Repairs, cleaning and beautification are planned for the historic sites. Photo: Taken from the Facebook account of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power of Ciénaga de Zapata.

The actions of securing are already underway to evoke the Christmas Eve dinner shared by Fidel Castro Ruz on December 24th, 1959 with several families who lived in the vicinity of the town of Soplillar.

Repair, cleaning and beautification of emblematic historical sites, including the altarpieces of the martyrs who fell during the US invasion in April 1961, and the Memorial-Library 50th Anniversary of the coal dinner with Fidel, according to the Facebook account of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power of Ciénaga de Zapata.

The program also includes painting works in the bodega, the social circle, the Family Doctor’s office, the perimeter fence and the dogaut of the ball court, and the main facades of the houses located in the central area of the town of Soplillar.

Among the significant notes on the occasion of the anniversary is the inauguration of three integral communication cabinets, with fixed telephony services and Nauta Hogar in Pálpite, Soplillar and Los Hondones, announced by Luis Felipe Perdomo Castillo, head of the associated Telecommunications Center of Ciénaga de Zapata.

On the 24th, at 8:00 a.m., a political-cultural event will be held in the areas of the Memorial-Library 50th Anniversary of the coal dinner with Fidel, where several awards will be given, among them to the best workers of the territory.

For the closing of the day, a commercial fair, a sports marathon, a ball game and a peasant peña, and the always awaited performance of the Korimakao Community Artistic Ensemble and a musical group, which will liven up the collective dinner at nightfall, are planned.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.