Quality of the teaching-educational process in Pedro Betancourt (+audios).

These activities not only guarantee the quality of the teaching-educational process, but also demonstrate the center’s commitment to academic excellence and the integral formation of its students.

In accordance with the third improvement of the national education system, the Leonor Pérez Cabrera Polytechnic School, in this municipality, is immersed in the methodological preparations for the upcoming provincial contests of Mathematics, Spanish and History of Cuba.

These activities, according to Jesús Astiazaraín Rodríguez, methodologist of Technical and Professional Education in the town, not only guarantee the quality of the teaching-educational process, but also demonstrate the school’s commitment to academic excellence and the integral formation of its students.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Astiazaraín Rodríguez also highlighted the curricular adjustments implemented at the institution to achieve satisfactory results in the final exams of Accounting and Finance and Agronomy, which will be administered in March to third-year students.

…ONLINE AUDIO

These joint efforts by the municipal sector management and local educational centers provide students with the necessary tools to become competent and capable professionals and thus contribute to the development of the territory and the country.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.