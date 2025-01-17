Matanzas Lodging Company after commercial improvement (+audio).

Matanzas is a province that has implemented several initiatives in commercial improvement. Examples of this are the agricultural markets and the implementation of digital platforms for transactions.

The commercial improvement of state-owned enterprises in Cuba refers to a set of measures and strategies designed to enhance the efficiency of these entities in the economic context of the country.

Matanzas is a province that has implemented several initiatives in commercial improvement. Examples of this are the agricultural markets that facilitate producer-consumer contact, as well as the implementation of digital platforms for transactions.

The provincial Lodging Company is one of the organizations that in this 2025 is immersed in commercial improvement. Héctor Cantero Isasi, commercial director of the agency, gives us details on the subject.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Trade improvement is part of a broader approach to revitalizing the economy, which recognizes the need to adapt government structures to an increasingly dynamic and complex environment.

Written by Regla Yasira de León.