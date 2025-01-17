Tarea vida: for a culture of saving and efficient water use.

Water is the most important resource for the existence of living beings on planet Earth and is present in all social, economic and environmental activities carried out by mankind.

Tarea Vida, the Cuban government’s plan to confront climate change, promotes a culture aimed at saving water and strengthening water systems in Matanzas.

Specialists from the Hydraulic Resources and the Aqueduct and Sewage Company in the province assure that among the works being carried out to minimize these effects is the installation of hydrometers in high consumption centers, with the purpose of making efficient use of water.

For this purpose, there are five wastewater treatment plants in part of the hotel network of the Varadero beach resort, which allow reusing the sewage water from these centers for irrigation of green areas and the golf course.

Work is also being done to reduce losses and save water through new investments in the province, such as the rehabilitation of the pipeline that supplies the community of Manuelito, in Pedro Betancourt, and other works in the municipalities of Colón and Unión de Reyes.

Likewise, more than 40 water pumping equipment were replaced by photovoltaic technology in the Matanzas territory, as part of the Energy Matrix Change program being developed in the country.

This project benefits small and medium-sized communities, including isolated homes, and therefore constitutes a substantial advance in the social, technological and economic development of the Matanzas territory.

Written by Noelis Santoyo.