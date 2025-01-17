Pedro Betancourt authorities exchange with residents of the Arcoiris batey (+audio and photos).

The government authorities evaluated the quality of the services offered to the population in the areas of health, education, culture and sports, as well as the commitment of the companies Genetic Livestock of Matanzas with the repair of the roads, of Aqueduct and Sewage with the water supply to the town and of Commerce and Gastronomy with the rehabilitation of the carpentry in the warehouse of the area.

With the purpose of supervising the efficiency of public services and addressing the concerns of the community, representatives of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power in Pedro Betancourt held an exchange with the residents of district 31 of the Arcoiris batey, belonging to the «Manuelito» People’s Council of this territory of Matanzas.

The government authorities evaluated the quality of the services offered to the population in the areas of health, education, culture and sports, as well as the commitment of the Genetic Livestock Companies of Matanzas with the repair of the roads, of Aqueduct and Sewerage with the water supply to the town and of Commerce and Gastronomy with the rehabilitation of the carpentry in the warehouse of the area.

Likewise, the actions related to prevention and social attention, with special emphasis on families in vulnerable situations and the work of the Credit and Services Cooperative «Leovigildo Sierra Baró» as the guardian entity of the district, aroused the interest of the Betancourt governmental management.

The event, which ended at the Explorers Center «A flower for Camilo», demonstrated the actions, constant linkage and constructive dialogue of the highest political and governmental leadership in favor of improving the living conditions and welfare of the inhabitants of the community and the people of Pedro Betancourt in general.

…ONLINE AUDIO.

Photos: Taken from the Facebook profile of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.