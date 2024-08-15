Taking a break on World Relaxation Day.

The «always busy» culture glorifies productivity at the expense of personal well-being. However, psychological and medical studies show that chronic stress can have devastating effects on health, from cardiovascular problems to mental disorders.

Fast-paced contemporary life has taught us to understand the art of relaxation. While history does not record an official origin of World Relaxation Day, its purpose resonates stronger than ever in a world overloaded with commitments and expectations.

In a century marked by the relentless advancement of technology, work is more accessible – and, at times, inescapable – than ever. This has increased our levels of stress and exhaustion, driving the need to raise awareness of the importance of both physical and mental relaxation. This day reminds us that it is not only acceptable, but vital, to stop and appreciate rest.

The «always busy» culture glorifies productivity at the expense of personal well-being. However, psychological and medical studies emphasize that chronic stress can have devastating effects on health, from cardiovascular problems to mental disorders.

So what can we do to improve our lifestyle? First, it is important to establish clear boundaries between work and personal life. Spending time on activities that we really enjoy is crucial.

Another vital action is to dedicate a few minutes a day to meditation. According to specialists, it can significantly reduce stress levels and is an accessible practice that helps to focus the mind and body.

In that sense, physical activity releases endorphins, which induce a sense of well-being. Walking, swimming or practicing yoga are effective options to disconnect.

It is also very important to schedule times free of electronic devices. Digital disconnection allows the brain to rest from constant technological stimulation.

And finally, I advise you to practice deep breathing techniques. This helps to slow the heart rate and promote an instant state of calm.

By promoting these habits, we not only improve our individual quality of life, but also contribute to a more balanced and conscious society.

World Relaxation Day is a reminder that, in the complexity of modern life, finding calm can be the most revolutionary act of all.

Written by Gabriel Torres.