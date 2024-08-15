Talent of outstanding Pedro Betancourt researcher and translator praised (+photos and audios). audio)

The most recent edition of the cultural space HomenajeArte was dedicated to the outstanding researcher, translator and writer José de Jesús Campos Pacheco, held at the municipal museum «Gustavo González Pérez» of Pedro Betancourt.

With the presence of authorities of the Municipal Direction of Culture, together with teachers, students, scholars and other workers from different socioeconomic sectors, the meeting became a space to disseminate and celebrate the fruitful professional career of Campos Pacheco as a writer, interpreter, scriptwriter and producer of audiovisual materials, among other multiple facets.

This is what the honoree himself told our radio station.

…ONLINE AUDIO.

Campos Pacheco also expressed his gratitude to those present for their support and interest in learning about his work.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Headed by Clara Cecilia López Álvarez, research specialist of the Municipal Directorate of Culture, the «HomenajeArte» project is a well liked proposal that, from an emotional, didactic and communicative vision, praises dissimilar personalities of culture, education, science, sports and other sectors of society, while glorifying the best of Pedro Betancourt’s talent.

Photos: Provided by Yanerys Delgado Ledesma, communicator of the Directorate of Culture of Pedro Betancourt.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.