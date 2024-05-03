Teatro D’Sur, opening tomorrow.

The play Muero Contento, by Teatro D’Sur, will be premiered tomorrow, May 4th, at the Pedro Vera theater in Unión de Reyes municipality.

Muero Contento is a comedy and black humor play, which reflects what a man is capable of doing in order to get out of a difficult economic situation.

Actress Miriam Muñoz is part of the cast of the play, in which she plays a bold nurse. This character, according to Miriam, is a challenge for her, as it takes her out of her comfort zone and moves her towards a character focused on comedy.

Teatro D’Sur has become one of the reference groups in the province and specifically in Unión de Reyes, and with this play it will bring black humor and tragicomedy to the theaters of the people of Matanzas.

Photo: Courtesy of the source

Written by Melissa Guerra.