Uncultivated land, an obstacle to overcome for agricultural development (+audios).

The existence of unused arable land is an obstacle to food production and it is therefore urgent to implement policies and strategies that enhance the efficient use of this land and guarantee the agricultural and socioeconomic development of Pedro Betancourt minicipality.

In the complex economic scenario in which the Island finds itself, production indicators, food sovereignty and security and nutritional education, as well as the exploitation of the endogenous resources of each locality, acquire a crescent importance.

Precisely, the Council of State approved in 2018 Decree Law No. 358, which authorizes the delivery of idle state lands as free usufruct for a specified period of time to natural persons, and for an indefinite period of time to legal entities, so that they can exploit them in a rational and sustainable manner, taking into account the suitability of the soils, in terms of agricultural, sugarcane, forestry and fruit production.

In this regard, Oslay Díaz Pagés, deputy municipal superintendent of Food of this municipality, highlighted to our radio station the areas of idle lands existing in this locality and the procedure for their delivery to those who request them.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Díaz Pagés also referred to the main strategies implemented in the town to guarantee the effectiveness and relevance in the delivery and exploitation of land in the town.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Within this framework, the highest authorities responsible for the process encourage the correct exploitation of the land on the basis of legality and constant control. On this subject, Díaz Pagés said:

…ONLINE AUDIO

Likewise, the deputy superintendent emphasized the collaboration between the responsible authorities and the producers in order to optimize the delivery process and increase the production indicators in the municipality.

…ONLINE AUDIO

The existence of unused arable land is a threat to food production and it is therefore urgent to implement policies and strategies that, based on intersectoriality and constant feedback, enhance the efficiency in the exploitation of this land and, consequently, guarantee the agricultural and socioeconomic development of the territory.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.