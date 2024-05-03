Nursing Day to be Celebrated in Matanzas.

International Nursing Day is celebrated on May 12th as a tribute to the birth of Florence Nightingale, a nurse who is credited with the creation of professional nursing.

Health professionals in the province of Matanzas are immersed in a day to celebrate International Nursing Day on May 12th.

With activities in all municipalities, the initiatives will focus on highlighting the role of men and women who take care of the health of the population of Matanzas on a daily basis.

In the basic units and institutions of the sector, those who with several years of work enrich this profile, full of knowledge, skills and abilities, but at the same time, of humility and other values that distinguish these experts, will be encouraged.

Likewise, recognition will be given to teachers, important figures who, from the teaching-learning process, form generations to give continuity to this humane work.

They will also participate in the virtual meeting for the development of the specialties of the mentioned branch in Cuba and will exchange on science, technology and innovation with the aim of discussing criteria and experiences about the most current procedures.

They will also enrich their knowledge on techniques and ways of acting in the face of certain emergencies, which will facilitate better procedures for more accurate solutions.

International Nursing Day is celebrated on May 12th as a tribute to the birth of Florence Nightingale, a nurse trained in England who is credited with the creation of professional nursing.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez Sañudo.