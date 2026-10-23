The Excellent Standard of Services at Blau Varadero

Varadero – Closed, without its white nights, without the bustle of the entertainers, without the clients who venerate it so much, the Blau Varadero hotel reaches its 21st birthday this October 23 — a date received with the certainty of a return to operations that is ever closer.

Laura Tandrón, deputy general director, congratulated the Cubanacán collective and conveyed that there should be full confidence that the day is ever closer when the doors will reopen for clients and the workers will return to their posts.

By then, she considered, «the service will shine again, and there we will be, like the family we are. Personally, I long for the arrival of that moment.»

Laura mentioned the usual tasks after the closure of an accommodation. In this case, she said, work is being done in the gardens, preservation of the rooms and other assets, as well as some investments to optimize this tourism product. These are actions that will be noticed upon the return, she predicted.

The intention of these improvements pursues the goal that the hotel continues to be beautiful and majestic and continues to be distinguished by the affection and professionalism of all the workers toward the clients, Laura expressed.

Winner of awards such as the Travellers Choice, everything done at this accommodation pursues the purpose of continuing to maintain the place of preference of this, the bluest of hotels — a hotel that makes people fall in love and surpasses itself.

Located on a beautiful stretch of beach, the modern 13-story accommodation captivates with its beauty and exclusivity in its surroundings — attributes to which its adults-only concept is added, which ensures privacy, rest, and personalized attention.