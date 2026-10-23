Matanzas Will Have a Solar Charging Station for Tricycles and Electric Vehicles

A new solar charging station is being built in the Peñas Altas People’s Council in Matanzas — the number one of Compatron, a non-state micro, small, or medium enterprise (MSME).

Provincial authorities checked the progress of the work this Thursday. The first stage will conclude on November 30, and from that date vehicles will begin charging, reported investor Alejandro Rabelo González.

The station will be able to charge between 30 and 50 electric tricycles per day at affordable prices. These vehicles today sustain a good part of transportation in the province.

The Health sector will have priority. Hemodialysis vehicles, ambulances, and funeral cars will charge at no cost.

The project has four stages and will finish in June 2027. It includes a waiting area and a food service, which will be built next to the station.

The structure is of European origin and reaches four meters in height. According to Rabelo González, it withstands category 5 hurricanes, and he assures that there is no other like it in the country.

These facilities are known in Cuba as «solineras,» a word that combines «solar» and «gas station.» They charge with solar panels, store energy in batteries, do not depend on the national electrical grid, and continue operating during blackouts.

With the oil blockade that complicates access to fuel, solineras are gaining ground as an alternative in the face of the energy crisis.