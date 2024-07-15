The International Clinic of Varadero celebrates half a century.

The Varadero International Clinic reached half a century of operations this July 15th, having become a reference in medical attention to foreign tourists, acknowledged Dr. Tania Cruz, first vice head of MINSAP.

On July 15th, the Varadero International Clinic reached half a century of operations, having become a tacit reference in medical care for foreign tourists, acknowledged Dr. Tania Margarita Cruz Hernandez, first deputy head of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP).

Complying with international commitments is part of MINSAP’s work objectives and this includes medical services, including the attention to patients in the country and other options of the commercialization company to achieve income from abroad and within the Island, said Cruz Hernández.

In these priorities, you play a leading role, the first deputy minister acknowledged. «In this year of tightening of the blockade, financial persecution and the affectation of supplies, you, day by day, month by month, are earning the necessary contribution to provide the income needed to attend to the Cuban people,» she said at the conclusion of the ceremony.

So much history did not fit in the auditorium of the Meliá Internacional Varadero Hotel, which was prestigious with a ceremony of tributes, recognitions and reverence to these professionals in white coats, some of whom were awarded the Manuel «Piti» Fajardo distinction for 20 years for women and 25 years for men, for their uninterrupted work in the sector.

Manuel «Piti» Fajardo Award as a prize for permanence.

A minute of silence was dedicated to a physician of the lineage of Pablo Rolando García Garrido, recently deceased, and an inspiration, like many others who are no longer with us, in the everlasting mission to increase foreign exchange income from the export of these services.

Dr. Larry Planas Rivera, director of the International Clinic, summarizes the performance of the institution, essential in the daily life of the leisure industry in Cuba’s main beach resort.

The International Clinic did its part in the fulfillment of plans, expenses, average income and the export of services, so that Cuban Medical Services Matanzas Branch deserved the superior category of Vanguardia Nacional, flag that they received in this memorable day.

The International Clinic was a stronghold in obtaining the Vanguardia Nacional by Cuban Medical Services Matanzas Branch.

Several organizations gave recognition to the institution, among them a work of the creator José Villa Soberón, a nice gesture to honor «the school, the foundation, the place on which we have continued to develop these years, with good work», said Dr. Yamila de Armas Ávila, president of the marketing company of Servicios Médicos Cubanos (SMC).

Dr. Yamila presents this award to the Varadero International Clinic.

Mercedes García Maceiras, maximum union representative of the SMC Branch in Matanzas, read the commitments to surpass the income and achieve total excellence in services.

The ceremony was presided over by Yosveny Verdeal, member of the Provincial Bureau of the Party Committee; Dr. Lázaro Navarro, Vice Governor; Dr. Santiago Badía Gómez, General Secretary of the National Union of Health Workers; Osmar Ramírez Ramírez, General Secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Cuban Workers’ Central.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.