UPEC: 61 years of journalism.

The Union of Cuban Journalists (UPEC), the vanguard of the Antillean press and an example of the dedication and professionalism of its members who, on the basis of ethical values and the mission of providing the people with the most accurate, immediate and timely information, are building an organization of excellence on the island, celebrates its 61st anniversary on July 15th.

Born in 1963 from the merger of the National College of Journalists and the Associations of Reporters of Havana and the Cuban Press, as well as other small journalistic structures, UPEC groups reporters, correspondents, proofreaders, photographers, cartoonists, humorists and cameramen. It is also made up of the Pablo de la Torriente Publishing House, the José Martí International Institute of Journalism, the Press Information Center and Press Houses located in each province and in the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud.

Throughout its history, it has played a fundamental role in the professional development, welfare and defense of its members in the legal and ethical exercise of their work, as well as in the access to sources and information and the modernization of journalistic work, while promoting the responsibility and commitment of its members with the search for truth, the cult to the values of Cuban revolutionary thought and solidarity with other nations.

These lines of work have allowed him to become a driving force of journalism in the country, encouraging research, critical analysis and objectivity in information and extolling this notorious profession as a guarantor of instruction, education and entertainment of the population and catalyst of everything that concerns the development and interests of the latter.

Within this framework, the imprint of José Julián Martí Pérez and Juan Gualberto Gómez Ferrer stands out, two of our most distinguished heroes, whose actions from the pen and the battlefield, always at the service of regional integration, Cuba’s independence and the preservation of its identity and idiosyncrasy, make them a clear example for the new generations of professionals who join the ranks of this memorable organization.

And although today we know it is sixty years old, the Union of Journalists of Cuba is rejuvenated with the new pines that join its staff, its constant search to provide the Antillean people with a responsible and quality journalism and, mainly, that positively influences the progress of the society that supports it.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.