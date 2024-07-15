Culture comes closer to the people in Matanzas summer (+audio).

Music, performing arts and literature come together to make this a pleasant and instructive summer, especially there, where there is rarely the opportunity to enjoy the best of Matanzas and Cuban culture.

The purpose of the cultural departments and institutions in Matanzas is to turn neighborhoods and communities into the main stages for artistic presentations during the summer, in an effort to offer creators of proven artistic qualities where the best of their catalogs do not always reach.

The performer and composer Alfonso Lloréns, the mariachi groups Los Coyotes and Atenas, the members of the television program Entre Manos, the José Martí Art Instructors Brigades and Teatro de Las Estaciones take part of their creations to municipalities, neighborhoods and communities of the province.

The Lira Matancera band is celebrating its 100 years working for the people of Matanzas with performances at the Abraham Lincoln Cultural Center and in the town of Guanábana; on July 20th they will be on San Francisco Street, precisely where the centennial musical group was born, while on July 21st they will perform at La Aurora Park, in the neighborhood of La Marina.

Likewise, the National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba and the Hermanos Saíz Association have their brigades that gather part of the artistic vanguard of Matanzas and Teatro de Las Estaciones will share the celebrations for its 30th anniversary during July and August, closer to its public.

It is also worth mentioning the territorial tours of the Book and its summer readings that will arrive on August 20th in Cardenas, while on August 3rd it will be part of the 30th Culture Week in the municipality of Colon and on August 17th in Pedro Betancourt.

In Matanzas, the Blue Tent of the National Circus of Cuba has been in Matanzas since July 11th, with the show Evolución, whose proposals will be extended from Wednesday to Sunday until July 28th.

Likewise, La Colmenita de Arroyo Naranjo will be on July 17th in Martí and Perico; on the 18th in Calimete and Jagüey Grande; on the 19th in Ceiba Mocha and Callejón de las Tradiciones; on the 2nd in Unión de Reyes, Guanábana and Gelpi, to conclude on the 21st in Monserrate during the central activity of the province of Matanzas for Children’s Day.

The Matanzas summer will close in style with the performances of the Failde Orchestra in several Popular Councils.

Written by Jessica Mesa.