Trump and the coup de grace.

The news of an assassination attempt against former U.S. President Donald Trump, at a rally in the state of Pennsylvania last Saturday, is making headlines in the international media.

The fact itself is abhorrent and condemning it is an act of coherence, because it is inconceivable that violence would be used, especially against a former president who aspires to be a candidate for the presidency of a country.

It is evident that the shooting attack against Donald Trump resurrected the ghost of political crime in the United States. Think, for example, of the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963, a nation that has seen four of its presidents die in similar attacks.

Precisely, this attack occurs at a decisive moment in the campaign for the presidential election to be held next November 5 in the United States and in the midst of criticism about the senile state of President Joe Biden.

Donald Trump survived a public terrorist act that put him at the center of global media interest and this time as a survivor of political violence and not as an inciter of chaos, as he did a few years ago at the end of his presidential term.

It diverts the attention from his 34 charges against him just a few months ago, which subtracted points to his candidacy as representative of the Republicans in the upcoming electoral appointment of the northern country.

The July 13th attack reinforced the positive image of the former president by portraying him as a hero thanks to his combative attitude at the time of the events: with a bloody ear and a raised fist as a sign of power.

U.S. President Joe Biden may be affected by this attack on Trump and somehow change the political landscape prior to the elections, because after his incoherent performance in the presidential debate last June, coupled with the victimization of Donald Trump after Saturday’s attack, mark a point of no return in the presidential race.

Now, we are clear and it is no secret that the unanimous international support for Trump, as it should be after this repudiatory event, also favors the image of the Republican, who went from being a victimizer to a victim in a matter of a few shots.

Written by Noelis Santoyo Cobas.