The profile of jurists in Cuba: current reality (III).

What are the essential modes of action of jurists? The complex web of relationships that constitutes the system of law and the vast network of places in which the jurist can work, cannot enervate the common elements, the general and essential actions and skills that graduates of the career must have, in order to be able to affirm that they have a basic and comprehensive training.

By making a valid generalization of the multifaceted activities of the jurist, it is possible to clearly distinguish modes of action of the graduate.

Among them are counseling, representation, the role of consultants, mediation, as well as business negotiation and the control and preservation of legality.

This last aspect is nuanced by constitutional legality, which is nothing more than compelling compliance with the constitutional text, not only of constitutional regulations but also of laws and other legal provisions.

The administration of justice

It is true that the jurisdictional function is of capital importance, due to its demands and requirements, which is why it finds better conditions for development in postgraduate training.

However, for circumstantial reasons, its inclusion is determined among the ways of performance to which the career should contribute, since the university curriculum should not be conceived with its back to the social reality for which it is projected.

Legal advice and consulting work are very important modes of action in the performance of jurists. It is true that these subjects, perhaps with a very reductionist vision, have been conferred to jurists who work in organizations, companies, institutions, etc.

Their performance is not limited to this, although due to the characteristics of the Cuban case and the lack of knowledge of managers and businessmen, they do not see the jurist as an obligatory member of the board of directors or of the team that manages an entity.

