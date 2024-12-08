Tribute to internationalist martyrs from Betancourt (+photos).

In the central words, Louserelis Valle Mestre, member of the Municipal Bureau of the Party, praised the rich history of struggle, the combative spirit and the determination of the people to defend just causes.

In an emotional political-cultural act of homage to those who offered their lives in the name of the internationalist cause, the pilgrimage corresponding to Operation Tribute was carried out to the heroes’ pantheon of the Betancourt cemetery.

Led by the highest territorial leadership, combatants, teachers, students, relatives of the fallen and representatives of other organizations, entities and local institutions, praised the imprint of those who perished during the fulfillment of missions in foreign lands and the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the traditional Operation, as well as the legacy of the Bronze Titan 128 years after his death in combat.

The ceremony was accompanied by lyrical presentations of amateur artists of the Casa de Cultura María Villar Buceta and the Urban Basic Secondary School 28th of Octubre and, later, the respective floral offerings were placed to the heroes of Pedro Betancourt who were killed in internationalist battles.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.