University of Matanzas promotes the creation of the Fredika Bremer Cultural Route.

In line with the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development, the University of Matanzas calls for the creation of the Fredika Bremer Cultural Route, in homage to this important Swedish writer and feminist.

Photo: Fredika Bremer.

According to the call, the route will contribute to promote the knowledge and protection of cultural and natural heritage, achieve collaborative alliances and solid international links and develop artistic, academic, tourist and educational projects around cultural and natural heritage.

As a first step in the opening of the route, the Casa de Altos Estudios Matanzas will inaugurate the segment associated with Bremer’s presence in the city of Matanzas and the Yumurí Valley within the framework of the Third National Symposium on Heritage and Culture of the University-Society Congress 2024, to be held March 26th to 28th.

Fredika Bremer, constitutes an extremely complex personality, avant-garde, literary, philosopher, visionary, during her stay in Cuba, in the year 1851, she visited sugar mills, slave barracks, coffee and sugar cane plantations in Matanzas, and of the Yumurí Valley she said that it was the place in the world where animals and plants kiss each other.

Her impressions of our country were collected in Letters from Cuba, a text that compiles the author’s letters to her family during her trip and was published by the Fernando Ortiz Foundation in 2002.

Fredika Bremer’s work is a cultural and historical reference for Cuba, and as a tribute to her link with Matanzas, the University of Yumurina is promoting the creation of a route that enhances the natural and cultural heritage of the territory, in collaboration with local and international actors.

Written by Claudia Ortega Valido.