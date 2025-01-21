University Student Bastion, Fortress of the Homeland.

The University Student Bastion is a patriotic tradition that prepares students and teachers to face the future.

With a simulation of a limited air strike and rescue and salvage actions, the University Student Bastion began at the University of Matanzas, an exercise that every year brings together higher education students and ratifies the importance of preparation for the defense of the country as part of the war concept of all the people.

The ceremony was presided over by the Chief of the Central Army, Major General Raúl Villar Kesell; the First Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Mario Sabines Lorenzo and Governor Marieta Poey.

Luis Raúl Pérez Benítez, chief of troops at the University of Matanzas, explained the actions that included rescue and rescue demonstrations; fire extinguishing; shooting practice with combat caliber and a university triathlon.

In addition to conferences on risk reduction to face climate change in different contexts in the province and cultural colonization; unconventional warfare and its impact on Higher Education, among other activities.

Liz Claudia Vega Barani, student of Languages at the University and president of the Federation of University Students, highlighted the importance of the academic exercises for the preparation of university students.

Kenny Batista, a journalism student, noted that the students were able to observe military maneuvers, including the use of rifles and cannons, as well as exhibitions of weapons, combat techniques, tanks and communication equipment.

The University Student Bastion paid homage to the defense of our homeland and to Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, eight years after his physical disappearance.

As established in Article 4 of the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba, the defense of the socialist homeland is the greatest honor and supreme duty of every Cuban.

The University Student Bastion is a patriotic tradition that prepares students and teachers to face the future.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.