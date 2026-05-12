Profession of Total Dedication.

Their daily work in multiple healthcare areas guarantees the care and recovery of thousands of patients throughout the province.

Nurses in Matanzas perform an essential role within the national health system, exemplifying sensitivity, dedication, and professionalism.

Their daily work in multiple healthcare areas guarantees the care and recovery of thousands of patients throughout the province.

With dedication and a vocation for service, these workers face long days marked by responsibility and human commitment.

Beyond administering treatments and medical care, they provide emotional support and companionship to those going through difficult times related to their illness or current vulnerable state.

Their scientific and technical training allows them to act efficiently in different health situations.

Their continuous professional development helps raise the quality of medical services and strengthens the prestige achieved by Cuban Public Health both within and outside the nation.

Many nurses also extend their solidarity to other countries, joining internationalist medical brigades in complex and emergency situations.

There, they demonstrate altruism, courage, and a profound humanitarian vocation, earning the respect and admiration of numerous peoples.

Their participation in prevention, vaccination, and health education campaigns in communities is also admirable.

Thanks to their close connection with the population, they play a fundamental role in promoting healthy habits and preventing disease.

Recognizing the work of nurses means valuing the sacrifice and dedication of the women and men who devote their lives to caring for others.

Their daily efforts exemplify their love for the profession and their commitment to the health and well-being of the people.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez Sañudo.