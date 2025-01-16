A crab for La Jaiba (+photos).

The sculpture is part of the activities of Ríos Intermitentes III, a segment of the Havana Biennial in Matanzas, and is inspired by the crabs of the San Juan and Yumurí rivers.

The Yumurino neighborhood of La Jaiba, in Matanzas, was visited a few days ago by a «small» crab created by artisan Angel Coto Rodriguez. This work, made of metal embossed with recycled material, measures three meters wide by 1.7 meters high and is placed on a pedestal of natural stones.

The sculpture is part of the activities of Ríos Intermitentes III, a segment of the Havana Biennial in Matanzas, and is inspired by the crabs of the San Juan and Yumurí rivers.

Crayfish, also known as crayfish of the rivers, are crustaceans that inhabit the banks of rivers and freshwater bodies. They are known for their ability to adapt to different aquatic environments and for their importance in the ecosystem, as they contribute to the cleaning of river bottoms.

Photos by the Author.

Written by Félix González.