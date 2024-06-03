A garden for children (+photos).

Last Children’s Day, the Jardín Pelusín del Monte de Matanzas was transformed into a paradise of laughter and joy.

The celebration was a resounding success, full of magical moments and contagious laughter.

Pirlo the clown, with his red nose and striped suit, was the soul of the party. His jokes and tricks kept the children laughing out loud. Every joke, every magic act, added a touch of happiness and joy to the infants.

But the fun didn’t end there. Magician Alain, with his shiny cape and magic wand, left everyone speechless with his impressive illusion numbers.

The children watched in amazement as he wielded his sword and made objects disappear from the audience.The celebration of Children’s Day at Jardín Pelusín del Monte was a time filled with laughter, wonder and joy. It was a reminder of the importance of celebrating these moments.

Written by Félix González.