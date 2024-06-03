A «San Juan Murmurante» with the peasant purity of Conchita Torres.

The singer and promoter of country music Conchita Torres was the guest figure at the popular artistic-literary promotion space San Juan Murmurante, conducted by the poet Orismay Hernández, this time with a stage at the Mirrors Hall of the Sauto Theater, National Monument, as a preamble to the II Ibero-American Congress of the Decima and Improvised Verse.

Described as «La Voz Guajira de Cuba» (The Guajira Voice of Cuba), this matancera has a vast trajectory, alongside such relevant figures as Celina González, Radeunda Lima, Merceditas Jorva and her own brother, the stellar lutenist Barbarito Torres.

As Orismay emphasized in his interlude with the artist, she was the founder of the groups Serenata Yumurina and Cuba Nueva. In her youth she lived in Havana and performed in the radio and television programs «Vivimos en campo alegre» and «Palmas y cañas», until she returned to the neighborhood of Versalles to work in Radio 26 and TV Yumurí. She has won Cubadisco awards and has been nominated for the Latin Grammys.

At this event in Sauto, Dr. Maria Victoria Oliver presented the DVD «De cuerpos y formas», a production of Barbarito Torres with the record label Biss Music of Artex, where the guajira voice of Conchita Torres vibrates in the chirping of the countryside.

Sponsored by the Provincial Center for Books and Literature, the UNEAC and the Artex Matanzas Branch, which will celebrate its 33rd anniversary on June 6th, the event highlighted the Cuban identity of this great singer, with a contralto voice and a particular seal, recognizable when heard, who did not hesitate to tell ARTEX’s communicator, Cari Padilla:

«I am Guajira and I express it in each of my performances».

Conchita is enjoyed in various gatherings at La Ermita and the Social House of the UNEAC, where she expresses her musical excellence.

Likewise, the host of the San Juan Murmurante, Orismay Hernandez, a repentista and member of the Cuban Parliament, was congratulated by the Provincial Book Center «for the promotion of the different poetics in these four years of uninterrupted work».

As for the II Ibero-American Congress of the Tenth and Improvised Verse, from May 31st to June 2nd, it is worth mentioning that it will address three themes: women, the new generations and the cultural heritage itself.

It is dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the UNESCO Convention and to the poet Adolfo Alfonso, on his 100th anniversary.

Written by María Elena Bayón.