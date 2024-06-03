Legal Workers’ Recognition Day to be held in Matanzas.

Promoting the participation of law students and young graduates of the profession in all activities organized by the National Union of Jurists of Cuba (UNJC), is a priority objective for the Matanzas branch in the framework of the usual Day of homage to the workers of the sector, which takes place throughout the country in salute to June 8th, a date established to honor the Mambí hero Ignacio Agramonte y Loynaz, who on the same date in 1865 presented his thesis in this specialty.

Promoting the participation of law students and young graduates of the profession in all activities organized by the National Union of Jurists of Cuba (UNJC) is a priority objective for the Matanzas branch in the framework of the usual Day of homage to the workers of the sector, which takes place throughout the country in salute to June 8th, an ephemeris instituted to honor the Mambí hero Ignacio Agramonte y Loynaz, who on the same date in 1865 presented his thesis of degree in this specialty.

According to the information provided by the territorial board of directors of the UNJC, at the end of the national emulation of 2023, Matanzas holds the status of outstanding province, in correspondence with the fulfillment of the main indicators to be evaluated, among them, the actions of professional improvement, dissemination, development of events and participation of lawyers in various tasks of impact.

In the program of main activities to be developed in the capital of Matanzas in the context of the day, which will last until June 15th, it was planned a meeting with students of the Law and Technical High School at the Social House of Jurists and an exchange between the board of directors of the organization and the Association of Economists (ANEC) of the province.

According to the action plan, open and special sessions of the Chapters of Labor and Social Security Law, Commercial Law, Agricultural Law, Economic and Financial Law, Criminal Law, International Law, Information Technology and Notarial Law will also be held on different dates at the organization’s headquarters.

The main event of the territory for the day of the legal worker will take place on June 7th at the headquarters of the provincial Prosecutor’s Office, an appropriate occasion, as in previous years, for the awarding of recognitions to the UNJC grassroots branches with the best performance, and to the lawyers, judges, notaries, prosecutors, legal advisors and technical personnel who stood out the most during the period.

A provincial preparatory scientific event on International Law, scheduled for June 12th , and other various union activities and initiatives to be developed in the legal institutions themselves and in all the municipalities of Matanzas, are included in the commemorative program in salute to the day of the workers of the sector and the 47th anniversary of the creation of the UNJC.

As in the rest of the country, the organization in the province, which today groups some 700 professionals, is projecting the growth of its membership, the strengthening of municipal structures and of the various Chapters of Law, the increase of training actions and legal refresher courses and the achievement of greater preparation and prominence of young professionals.

Written by Yovan Baró Álvarez.