Advances in tobacco production in Pedro Betancourt recognized (+photos and audios).

Matanzas Tobacco Collection and Processing Company, headquartered in Pedro Betancourt municipality, is dedicated to increasing the production of one of the most important exportable products of our economy.

With the planting of the so-called «tapado» and «de sol» tobaccos, the implementation of «despalillo» and the diversification of various crops to feed the population, the multiple efforts of its staff to contribute not only to the development of the product, but also to the local self-sufficiency and the socioeconomic growth of the nation are evident.

In this regard, we talked to Tamara Cárdenas Pérez, director of the MP2 «Navajas» Basic Business Unit of the town, an entity recognized for its efficiency and competitiveness in tobacco production in the Betancourt territory.

Regarding the projections for 2025 to increase production indicators, Cárdenas Pérez emphasized:

Another of the greatest successes of the actions of the Matanzas Tobacco Collection and Processing Company in the Betancourt area is its close relationship with the «Leonor Pérez Cabrera» Polytechnic School to involve students of the Agronomy specialty in tobacco planting and other activities related to production.

This was stated to our radio station by Rubén León Aguilar, deputy director of Vocational Training and Production of this educational center.

León Aguilar also recognized the need to continue strengthening this company-school interaction as an incentive to foster in students a culture of responsibility and commitment to local tobacco production, ensure the quality of the product and encourage their vocational orientation and professional training.

Cuban tobacco occupies a top place in the international market and, undoubtedly, the collaboration between the Matanzas Tobacco Collection and Processing Company and the political and mass organizations, headed by the maximum territorial management, is key to optimize the conditions in its production and, consequently, the socioeconomic development of Pedro Betancourt.

Written by Yadiel Barbón