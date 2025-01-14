Assemblies against crime and corruption are held at EMBER Matanzas.

The process concludes next February 28th with the presentation of an action plan to be fulfilled by the Company’s entities. It has been demonstrated that if there is control and enforcement, crime does not prosper.

The subsidiary of the company of Beverages and Soft-drinks in Matanzas, (EMBER), is carrying out an assembly process in its units with the participation of the workers. The purpose of the activity is to strengthen security measures against crime and other illegalities.

The meetings began with the presentation of an audiovisual presentation provided by the business group, where real facts of indiscipline and crimes committed in the units of the branch are reflected.

Reinaldo Valdés Grillo, general director of EMBER Matanzas, explained that the meetings include a survey of the existing weaknesses, where the responsibilities of each administrative officer and those responsible for the vulnerable areas are reflected.

The director also said that the purpose of the assemblies is to alert, to measure consequences, to call the conscience of the citizens in order to avoid suffering to the families of those possibly involved. It is not to punish, it is to prevent the crime and its consequences from happening.

The process concludes next February 28th, with the presentation of an action plan to be fulfilled by the Company’s entities. It has been proven that if there is control and enforcement, the crime does not prosper.

Written by Enrique Tirse.