Radio 26 loses valuable writer, humorist and sound director.

Pedro González Bernal, (Pelly) one of Cuba’s greatest humorists, passed away today, after battling a painful illness.

He won numerous awards at the Juan Angel Cardi National Humoristic Literature Contest, at the National Radio Festivals, with plays staged by the Grupo Dramático de Radio 26 and at the National Telecenter Festival, during the early years of TV Yumurí.

Member of the Film, Radio and Television Association of UNEAC in Matanzas. In his last years he also worked for the programming of Radio Jaruco.

Pelly worked with Leonardo (Pupi) Suárez, sound producer with whom he worked for many years.

Among his most recent and well-known radio programs are Cosas de Tomasa y Tomasito, Gracias por su risita and Esta casa es mía.

He graduated in Journalism and as a musician from the Escuela Nacional de Arte, but his passions were dramatizations, where he also wrote for El hombre y su historia and other programs.

In his Facebook profile he used to joke with Internet users through his section «People on the 4th floor», where he kept in touch with all his friends.

I never knew he was sick, he did not show it, until now that the terrible news of his disappearance is known.

Condolences to his wife and family, rest in peace, dear Pelly.

Taken from the author’s Facebook profile

Written by María Elena Bayón.