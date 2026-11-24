FC Barcelona secured a spectacular 3-2 victory over Villarreal, despite falling two goals behind within the first ten minutes of the match. The *azulgrana* side managed to respond to a difficult start, ultimately claiming all three points in an emotionally charged encounter.



Fermín López emerged as a key figure for the Catalan side, with the midfielder scoring one of the goals that fueled the comeback. Gerard Martín also got on the scoresheet, helping to shift the momentum of a match that had initially looked like an uphill battle for the hosts.



The decisive moment came through Lamine Yamal, whose cross forced an own goal from Villarreal, completing the *azulgrana* comeback. The young forward once again demonstrated his ability to create danger and make a difference in the final third of the pitch.



This result marks a highly valuable win for Barcelona—not just for the three points, but for the way the team overcame an adverse start. It is a response that reflects the squad’s competitive spirit and keeps their pursuit of this season’s objectives very much alive.