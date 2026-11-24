Dora Alonso maintains a constant presence in *Una niña con alas* (“A Girl with Wings”)—a production that premiered with the theater company Teatro de Las Estaciones in 2009 and has now returned to audiences 17 years later, imbued with that sense of tenderness and beauty found only in children and those who have never ceased to be children at heart. A special feature of last Saturday’s performance was that it was staged by recent graduates of the Carucha Camejo Teaching Unit—an arm of the company itself—and marked the debut of Iriscelia Mantilla in the role of the girl.

“To the audience—or to a spectator like me, as this was my first time seeing it—*A Girl with Wings* might seem like a very simple, fun, and fresh piece, much like children at play. But once you truly delve into the show and its characters, you realize it’s actually quite challenging.

“The energy remains high throughout; the characters are children playing from start to finish, which requires you to tap into that inner child—someone who is always there, yet often kept tucked away for a long time. That is precisely what makes this such a delightful production, brought to life by the beautiful writing of Dora Alonso.”

Featuring set, puppet, lighting, and costume design by National Theater Prize laureate Zenén Calero, and choreography by National Dance Prize laureate Liliam Padrón, this production—written and directed by National Theater Prize winner Rubén Darío Salazar—offers a journey through the poetry of the unforgettable writer from Matanzas. At the same time, through the lens of childhood joy and innocence, it explores themes such as identity, equality, the Cuban natural world and the respect due to it, love, family, and friendship.

The production, which reached its 200th performance in the middle of this month, also featured performances by Raúl Alvarez and Ale García. The actress spoke about the challenge that preparing for her character posed for her. “It’s been difficult for me because, before I could join the production, I went through an illness that prevented me from being present all the time. I’ve had very little rehearsal time, but since I enjoy it so much—and have actors by my side who support me through any unforeseen situation—I simply let myself go and enjoy playing this wonderful character.”

The performance serves as a tribute to Dora Alonso, who held a special place in the hearts of the Las Estaciones troupe. The «Moon and Sun» ensemble remembers her with devotion, respect, and affection—cherishing someone who remains with them always, Rubén affirmed.

This beloved writer is the author of books such as *El cochero azul*, *El valle de la pájara pinta*, and *Aventuras de Guille*, as well as the poetry collections *Palomar*, *La flauta de chocolate*, and *El grillo caminante*, among other prose and poetic works. In 1956, together with artists from Cuba’s National Puppet Theater (*Guiñol Nacional de Cuba*), she created *Pelusín del Monte*—the nation’s iconic puppet character.

Teatro de Las Estaciones has staged works by this playwright, including *El sueño de Pelusín* in 1999—with Dora Alonso herself present at the premiere—and *Pelusín y los pájaros* in 2001, which won the Avellaneda, Caricato, and Villanueva awards from UNEAC. After 17 years and more than 200 performances—featuring various casts—*Una niña con alas* remains as relevant as ever, as it portrays children from any era. The magic it achieves—through simple language that nonetheless conveys profound lessons—ensures its enduring and welcome presence on the stage. Written by Jessica Mesa Duarte