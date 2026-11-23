The Yucayo rum Base Business Unit (UEB), belonging to the EMBER Matanzas Beverages and Refreshments Company, will soon change its energy matrix, according to Juan Carlos Pujol Ávila, director of transport and logistics.

The installation of this photovoltaic system, in addition to guaranteeing the production process, gives entrepreneurs assurance to establish collaboration contracts; by having electricity full-time, it can guarantee the commitments made, something that is currently unstable.