The municipality of Cárdenas focuses its management on the 176 economic and social transformations, with emphasis on thematic axis five, dedicated to the strengthening and autonomy of municipalities.

In energy matters, vice-intendant Yucelis Caballero reported that the municipality has 176 state entities that have made the change of energy matrix, when 2025 ended with only six.

She also noted that around 7,800 homes already have solar panels and that the non-state sector is also taking steps in the energy transition, with 16 percent of the residential sector of Varadero using renewable energy sources.

Likewise, of the approximately 70 local development projects the municipality has, 16 have taken the step toward creating MSMEs.

For his part, vice-intendant Yureikis Suárez reported that the housing program is working on 14 homes to be delivered near January 1, in celebration of the triumph of the Revolution.

With these results, Cárdenas reaffirms its progress in energy transition, local development, and the well-being of its inhabitants as part of the strengthening of municipal autonomy in the province of Matanzas.