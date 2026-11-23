The Electric Union has called on Electrical Engineering students, primarily those in their final year, from Havana and other provinces to join the work in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and to opt for training as operators of these facilities.

The call represents an opportunity to gain practical experience in a key area of the energy sector and is open to students from all provinces.

The task will begin in January with initial training that will allow participants to work safely and with solid knowledge. The first incorporations will take place in Havana, according to information released by the Electric Union.

Regarding the thesis, coordination will be made with final-year students who already have a topic to assess whether it fits or can be adjusted to work in the BESS. Those who do not yet have a topic may obtain one based on their own performance at these facilities.

Interested parties must formalize their interest by November 30 through the registration form available at the provincial companies of the electric sector.