The Las Palmas Cultural Center was the setting for the 28th edition of the Provincial Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship, a competition that brought together 24 athletes from Matanzas this weekend in the Wellness, Bikini Fitness, Men’s Physique, and Bodybuilding modalities, under the auspices of the Cuban Association of Fitness and Bodybuilding (ACFC) and its Yumurina representation.

The event defined the provincial champions in the different categories. Norbis Fajardo Rizo won the title of Mr. Matanzas 2026; Carlos Yoan Meléndez Vinent took the absolute in Men’s Physique; Sheila Díaz Hernández dominated Bikini Fitness and Hamilay Pérez Sánchez prevailed in Wellness, while the municipality of Cárdenas had a standout participation, with at least four athletes in first place.

Beyond the physical exhibition, the day allowed a closer look at the stories of those who find in this discipline a way to improve themselves, take on new challenges, and test their constancy.

Each competitor arrived with different preparation, although all shared the demands of an activity that requires time, effort, and resources, as well as training sessions, dietary changes, and sacrifices that are not always visible to the public.

The championship also reserved a space to recognize the trajectory and dedication of figures linked to bodybuilding. Armando Hernández Alpízar, Frank Pontigo, and Yosvani Rodríguez Tápanes received the applause of those present for their contributions to this discipline in the territory.

Sheila Díaz: A Triumph Backed by Family

In Bikini Fitness, Sheila Díaz Hernández, representative of the municipality of Matanzas, reached the provincial title after competing in the beginners’ tournament, where she achieved a good result, though not the one she expected.

This time the work done with her trainer allowed her to climb to the first step and celebrate a victory she received with satisfaction.

«I am very happy, very pleased. I worked hard and I owe everything to my trainer, Eliades. I have an excellent trainer. We worked hard and focused on growing, on coming better and having the best results,» expressed the athlete, who prepares under the guidance of Eliades Enrique Reynaldo Mesa, provincial and national champion.

On that path, family also played an important role, especially through the accompaniment during the diet and the demands of preparation.

Sheila recognized that support as a fundamental part of her result, recalling that maintaining a strict diet and limiting certain products requires the commitment of those who share daily life with the athlete.

«My family has been fundamental, with the diet, the meals, zero sugar. It has been a very great support,» she noted.

The bodybuilder also spoke of the prejudices that the development of a muscular physique still encounters in women, a perception that was even present in her family environment, since her mother did not look favorably on that type of appearance.

However, Sheila has found in training a way to feel good about herself and to confidently assume the path chosen.

«My mom had that taboo. She didn’t like the physique or muscles,» she confessed, before summarizing her way of assuming this sport: «I feel good, I feel strong, I feel alive.» Now her gaze is set on continuing preparation for the National Championship, which she will attend with the purpose of improving her results.

During the interview she also referred to Shakira, Miss Cuba in her category, who lives and trains in Matanzas, and recognized in her a reference for those who practice this modality. «She is truly admirable. She sets the bar very high and invites you to improve,» she commented.

Wellness: Effort to Reach a Goal

The Cárdenas representation had in Hamilay Pérez Sánchez the Wellness winner, an athlete who arrived at the provincial competition after having appeared in the beginners’ tournament, where she competed outside her category and achieved a good result.

Her approach to weights did not begin with the purpose of stepping on a stage, but as an activity she found in the gym and that ended up becoming a new personal challenge.

«I go to the gym as a hobby, because it is my safe zone,» she explained. According to her account, it was other people who began to draw her attention to the possibilities of competing, until she decided to accept the proposal and take on a new stage in her preparation.

«Let’s enter a new phase of my life,» she recalled about the moment she made the decision.

Hamilay also did not overlook the difficulties involved in maintaining this type of preparation in the country’s current conditions, especially when it comes to complying with a diet and sustaining constancy in training.

«We live in Cuba and everyone knows it,» she expressed, while acknowledging that she eagerly awaited the end of the preparation process because she enjoys food very much.

Despite these demands, the athlete considers that the effort has its reward when a goal is reached. «If one wants something, one makes an effort. And here we are enjoying it,» she affirmed.

She also left a message for women interested in this discipline, inviting them to work for their goals and feel proud of the results achieved through sacrifice.

Facing the National Championship, Hamilay does not impose pressures related to results and prefers to concentrate on showing her preparation on stage.

«To present myself, give the best of me, and leave proud,» she summarized about her expectations.

In that same modality, Lorena Díaz reached second place after approximately two years of preparation, a path marked by health problems that interrupted her physical activity for several months.

The athlete explained that she had participated before, although she recognizes that experience was not accompanied by the same level of preparation she achieved for this occasion.

Her trainer’s support was decisive in resuming work and taking on the competitive challenge again, this time with different planning and greater attention to nutrition.

«This time my trainer told me to prepare and go compete. It has been different. Before I did my volume and ate as I wanted. The strict diet began a week before that competition. Now I have had a different preparation,» she commented.

Men’s Physique Gains Ground in Matanzas

The Men’s Physique modality, also known as beach physique, had a greater presence of competitors and was divided into two categories according to height.

Liván Alejandro Monteagudo López prevailed up to 1.75 meters, while Carlos Yoan Meléndez Vinent won in over 1.75 and also obtained the absolute title of the specialty, a result that confirmed his progress within Matanzas bodybuilding.

Carlos Yoan knew the demands of this competition, since the previous year he had won his category and finished as runner-up in the absolute, behind Eliades Enrique Reynaldo Mesa.

On this occasion he managed to complete the objective and acknowledged that it was still hard for him to assimilate the result, especially because of the difficulties he had to overcome during preparation.

«I still don’t believe it,» he confessed. The athlete recalled that this is his second year of competition and that he began in the beginners’ tournament, where he achieved victory before prevailing at the provincial level.

«This year, with difficulties, I prepared with everything and here I am, consolidating myself as provincial champion,» he affirmed.

His preparation had to adapt to the demands of night work, the many hours he spends standing, and the little time available to rest and train, since on occasions he has only one or two hours to do his exercises.

To that routine were added the difficulties of maintaining adequate nutrition, so reaching the result required organizing each day around his work and sports responsibilities.

«I had to balance time, work, and very strict training. Nutrition is extremely difficult. When you put interest and heart into it, you can achieve things,» he explained.

Regarding the criticisms that Men’s Physique receives for the idea that its practitioners only train the upper body, Carlos Yoan made his position clear and assured that he also devotes attention to leg development.

He considers that this modality can represent a first stage within his trajectory, since he does not rule out competing in Bodybuilding within a few years.

«Everyone has their opinion, but I don’t share it. I train legs too,» he noted.

He highlighted the growth of the category in the province, where the number of participants increased compared to previous editions, and expressed his satisfaction with the development this sport has reached.

For Carlos Yoan the rivalry is limited to the moment of competition, since off the stage respect and the relationship between those who share the same sacrifices prevail. «There is competitiveness on stage, of course. When we step down, we are human beings. We are all family,» he commented.

In his growth he has had as a reference Eliades Enrique Reynaldo Mesa, provincial champion last year and national champion, who also won the category over 1.75 meters in this edition.

Carlos Yoan acknowledged that the comparison between the two constitutes a motivation to continue improving and valued his teammate’s influence within the beach physique movement in Matanzas.

«It is something that motivates me to keep improving. He has one condition and I have another. The two of us compare ourselves all the time. Right now we are the references of beach physique in the province,» he commented.

Eliades, in addition to being a reference figure for him, also performs the function of trainer and works with Sheila Díaz Hernández, Bikini Fitness winner.

Family support has been another important element in Carlos Yoan’s career, who thanked the support received since he decided to join bodybuilding and assured that he never felt the pressure of having to respond to public expectations, since his main rival was himself.

«They support me in everything. All the craziness I tell them I’m going to do, they support me, as long as it is for good. From the first day I told them about bodybuilding they have supported me,» he affirmed.

The other Men’s Physique category had as winner Liván Alejandro Monteagudo López, who achieved his first gold medal after four participations in competitions of this type. Although he finished second in the absolute, the victory in his division represented a special result for the athlete, who recalled the previous occasions when he had unsuccessfully sought first place.

«The tears came out on their own; it was four competitions and I had never obtained a gold medal. I sought it until I found it,» he expressed.

Livan acknowledged Carlos Yoan’s performance in the dispute for the absolute and highlighted the physical condition presented by his rival, with whom he maintains a relationship that goes beyond competition, since on one occasion he even prepared him to step on stage.

«On one occasion, when he competed, I was the one who prepared him. Today we shared the stage as rivals. He brought very good condition and very good muscle size. He deserves it. Both deserved, and the places deserved,» he noted.

Unlike his first appearances, when he attended alone and did not have the accompaniment of family or friends, this time Livan received the support of close people who arrived with posters and applause to encourage him.

The athlete recalled that initial experience and explained how much it meant to him now to find an audience that followed his presentation.

«I came alone. I had no one; it is very ugly to be on stage and have no one cheer you on. Now it was the opposite. Everyone supported me and it feels very good,» he commented.

The competitor, who already has a third place in the Iron Cuba championship, will represent Matanzas in the next national event and has as his goal to fight for a gold medal in his category, in addition to seeking qualification in the absolute.

He also acknowledged the influence of Eliades Enrique Reynaldo Mesa, whom he considers an example for his discipline and dedication inside and outside the gym.

«Whoever has the desire to step on a stage, let them do it. This is not very easy, but it can be achieved with dedication and discipline. If I achieved it, many people can achieve it,» he expressed as a message for those who wish to start in this practice.

Adonis Cabrera García also competed in Men’s Physique, a modality he reached out of fondness and in which he found new motivations by observing other athletes during competitions.

According to him, the initial interest grew until it became the desire to test his conditions on stage, improve himself, and achieve recognition within this sport.

«One starts because one likes it, but then one sees other people competing and wants to do it too. You get encouraged and seek to improve, to become recognized and have a trajectory before retiring,» he stated.

Bodybuilding: Strength, Experience, and New Challenges

The Bodybuilding modality brought together athletes with greater muscle mass, distributed in divisions according to body weight.

In the 65 kilograms, Alexis Javier Hodelín Mora was crowned; Carlos Daniel Prieto dominated the 70 kilograms and Yansy Humberto Lugo García, representative of Cárdenas, won the 80, while Sergio Yoel Rodríguez, also from Cárdenas, prevailed in the 85 kilograms and conquered the Master title between 50 and 60 years old.

Carlos Daniel Prieto’s victory had a special meaning because of his age, since at 54 he competed in the Master division and managed to prevail in the 70 kilograms. His result was added to those of other Cárdenas representatives who managed to place at the top of their respective categories.

Among the names that stood out was Alexis Hodelín Mora, known as «El Pulga Matagigantes,» who repeated the provincial title in the 65 kilograms and also holds the status of national champion.

His next commitment will be on November 28 in Havana, where he will compete again in that same division with the purpose of representing Matanzas.

Norbis Fajardo Rizo, for his part, prevailed in the 75 kilograms and conquered the absolute Bodybuilding championship, a result that allowed him to obtain the title of Mr. Matanzas 2026.

The decision came after a vote that was close until the last moment, in a competition where the athlete managed to improve the third place he reached in the absolute during the previous edition.

«Second place was hard too. It has been difficult, but here we are,» he expressed shortly after stepping off the stage. Norbis attributed part of his result to the support of his wife and the rest of his family, who accompanied him during preparation and encouraged him to compete, even when difficulties with food and work made him think about not participating.

«This is my passion and I give myself to the maximum. We are here thanks to my wife and all my family, who have supported me a lot,» he affirmed.

The champion began his trajectory in Men’s Physique, but over time he leaned toward Bodybuilding, in part because of the work he was incorporating into leg training. He recalled with laughter that his wife had more developed legs than he did and that the jokes at home ended up motivating him to work that area of the body until he decided on a new modality.

«It is something funny. When I met my wife, I had small legs and she has big ones. With the teasing, I started doing legs. At one point I said: I’m going that way,» he recounted.

Norbis, a native of Cárdenas, also valued the growth of bodybuilding in that municipality and considered it positive that more people join an activity that demands sacrifice and constancy. Although he does not yet have his participation in the National Championship defined, he acknowledged that this event demands another preparation system, more rigorous than the one he was able to develop for the provincial competition.

«The sport keeps growing and it is growing in Cárdenas. Healthy things need to grow. It is true that it is difficult. The more people start doing good things, the better. Bodybuilding is hard, but it is worth it at the end of the day,» he expressed.

Among his next objectives is improving leg development and continuing to work to reach new goals, with the same motivation that led him to achieve the provincial title. He also took the opportunity to send a message to young people, inviting them to approach sports and dedicate their efforts to activities that contribute to their personal development.

«Don’t be afraid of the weights. Sweating doesn’t kill anyone. You have to fight. If you like it, you will do everything,» he stated.

In the 75 kilograms, Adrián Manuel Amieva also competed, who described the demands of Bodybuilding from his experience and highlighted that preparation is not limited to physical work, since it requires mental strength and economic resources to sustain nutrition and training.

For him, reaching a sports goal means reorganizing a good part of daily life and assuming sacrifices that extend beyond the gym.

«You have to be well prepared mentally to endure hunger, thirst, getting up early every day, and being willing to sacrifice your time, your money, and part of your life to reach a goal,» he explained.

Amieva noted that his routine revolves around work and training, with little space to dedicate to other activities, and recalled that it was family and friends who influenced his approach to this discipline.

«It is quite complicated, because you practically have no time to do anything other than work, training, work, and training. That is day to day,» he commented.

Sergio Yoel: Trainer and Competitor on the Same Stage

One of the significant moments of the day was related to Sergio Yoel Rodríguez, who in addition to prevailing in the 85 kilograms and winning the Master title, is a trainer at a gym in Cárdenas and has prepared several of the athletes who participated in the championship.

This time it fell to him to assume at the same time the responsibility of accompanying his students and preparing to compete.

The result allowed him to share the satisfaction of triumph with those he has guided during their training, an experience he described as special because of the bond built throughout preparation.

«I feel very happy and very fulfilled with myself and with all the athletes I have trained. It is something unique,» he expressed.

Sergio explained that preparation was demanding and that he had to face personal difficulties, although he managed to recover and reach the competition. In that process he had the company of a coworker, with whom he did the training, while also assuming the responsibility of guiding his students.

«Preparation was quite hard. I had my difficulty like everyone else. Life is hard, but thank God I knew how to recover. Here I am giving the best of me so that everyone sees me,» he affirmed.

As a trainer, he highlighted the importance of joint work between those who contribute their knowledge and the athletes who assume the commitment to prepare, while valuing the atmosphere of companionship experienced during the event, where competitors congratulated each other and shared their experiences after each presentation.

«I put my grain of sand…»