Varadero.— Villa Cuba hotel celebrated its 29th birthday, and did so lodged in the soul of those who have preferred it since November 22, 1997, the official date it began operations.

These are hard times, but clients keep arriving, because «we have our brand, our emblem. Offering guests all the warmth so they feel at home is the main purpose,» considered Teresa Roosburgh Sotolongo, general secretary of the union bureau.

«If something makes us happy it is having reached this day surrounded by the affection of those who were there at the beginning and of the new generations who today keep the history of the facility, of this collective, alive,» confessed Teresita, as she is affectionately called, according to a report in the Trabajadores newspaper.

For her, in almost three decades of operations, something interesting is the fact that there are places that end up becoming part of people’s lives, and Villa Cuba is precisely that, she assures.

Here we are a family, she says, and adds that this is due to shared experiences, the affections built, and the marks left by each workday.

According to Teresita, the celebration has had among its most emotional moments the meeting between outstanding young workers and the 18 founders who remain working at the facility.

«It was an opportunity to share memories, experiences, and, above all, to transmit to the new generations the pride of having been part of the hotel’s first steps.»

Teresita affirms that for some of those still-active pioneers, there are two birthdays in their lives: the day of their birth and that November 22, 1997, when they began to build their history in this hotel, managed by the Gran Caribe group.

At that meeting, she says, the founders asked the young people to maintain enthusiasm, dedication, and commitment, so that someday they can feel proud of having achieved excellence in their respective professions.

One of the most relevant moments of the exchange was the presence of Zoila, now retired, one of the people who received the establishment’s first clients and, although today she is no longer part of the staff, her gratitude for having belonged to that collective remains intact.

Another significant gesture came from a worker who also worked in the accommodation, who composed a song for her as a gift for the 29th anniversary, a very endearing way of showing that the bonds built during working life do not disappear when retirement arrives.

Villa Cuba is distinguished by its generous soul, that dimension that so defines its hotel work. Its social responsibility, which does not limit its commitment to the services it offers tourists.

That is why it is no longer surprising to see its executives and workers delivering gifts at the home for children without parental care in the municipality of Cárdenas, at the special school, donating layettes to pregnant women, or recently two wheelchairs for patients at the Humberto Álvarez nursing home.

A house for clients, a home, a good and generous soul. That is how the facility celebrates its anniversary. A Villa that honors Cuba.

Photo: Courtesy of Teresa Roosburghh