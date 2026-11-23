The Grand Prize of the seventh «Ruiseñor de los Puentes» Vocal Performance Festival was conferred on contestant Thais Roca Álvarez, who took possession, with her temperament, timbre, and exquisite intonation, of the stage of the Sauto Theater, a National Monument.

The young singer also won the Special «Berardo Alzola In memoriam» Prize, the «De Ruiseñor a Ruiseñor» Prize, and the UNEAC Laureate. The Provincial Center of Houses of Culture ratified her provincial category, with a proposal for the national level within the Amateur Artists Movement.

The Honorary Prize of the 2026 Festival was granted to the collective of the Sauto Theater, which was presented to its director Kalec Acosta by Osbel Marrero, provincial director of Culture.

The central jury also awarded First Prize to Hugo Hernández González, second to Marialina Soler Tápanes, and third to Yanelys García de la Cruz, who also won the Popularity Prize. Two honorable mentions were given to Yosney Friol Argote and Roger Borges Martínez, plus special recognition to Frank Barrios Hernández.

Under the artistic direction of Vladimir Pérez Padrón, this seventh «Ruiseñor de los Puentes» Vocal Performance Festival stood out for the quality of the contestants, demonstrating the great work deployed by specialists and instructors of the Bonifacio Byrne house of culture, a happy announcement of future shows in institutions and communities for the enjoyment of our people.

In an interview with this medium, Pérez Padrón highlighted the importance of holding this competition, despite logistical limitations, which did not prevent a rigorous result.

«I thank,» he noted, «the support of several people and cultural institutions of our city, the Gener y Del Monte provincial library with the Festival auditions, the workers of the Sauto Theater headed by Kalec Acosta, and the work of musician Jesús Márquez along with the assistant directors, the jurors, the Maravillas de la Infancia sociocultural project, the Provincial Center of Houses of Culture, Manolo for his dedication to the quality of the music used by the contestants and guests at the event.

«Also, to announcers Jesús García and Loli Oropesa, to the Novadanza Company and its director Kenia Carrazana, to the Mariachi Los Coyotes, to the Matanzas Provincial Concert Band and its directors Felix Tápanes and Yany Calama.

«So many worked that we want to highlight the Provincial Center of Music, soloists Ofreidy Águila Cedeño and Aniubis Segura for creating the beautiful theme of the contest and bringing it to the stage with so much love.

«Likewise to Carrete Producciones, to communicators Olivia and Miladys, to Marlon for all the photos and videos, to teachers Carlos Telot and Gerardo Pipo Horta Gutierrez for their teachings.»

He also highlighted guest soloists Aneylis Hernandez, Ivett Valdes, Dany Pichardo, and Vanessa Domínguez, and all the contestants for trusting in this Festival.

«I particularly admire the enthusiasm of the Matanzas public, their approach to the Bonifacio Byrne House of Culture, headed by Magela Quintero, and to the Municipal Directorate of Culture.»

And he said: «As founder, scriptwriter, producer, and artistic and general director of the Festival, my greatest wish now is to see us again at the 8th edition of the Festival in 2027.»