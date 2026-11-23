Livan Alejandro Monteagudo López’s tears came before the medal. The Men’s Physique athlete conquered the gold in his category at the Matanzas Provincial Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship.

It was his first gold metal in four competitions; moreover, he finished second in the absolute.

He cried when he heard his name. «The tears came out on their own,» he confessed minutes after stepping off the stage. He had been seeking that moment for a long time. At last he found it.

His friend and teammate Carlos Yoan Meléndez took the absolute. Livan applauded him without reservation. «Both deserved, and the places deserved,» he said. Both shared the stage as rivals. Off it, they remain friends.

There was a special detail in the hall. Many friends came to support him. Some brought posters with his name.

In his first competition, Livan went up alone and no one cheered him on. He remembers it as a very ugly experience; yesterday he felt the affection of all the people.

The road to gold had hard moments. Before the championship, dengue left him without strength for weeks, blackouts hit training, and food was scarce and rose in price.

Livan made do with what appeared. He ate three or four times a day. If there was chicken, he ate chicken; if there was egg, he ate egg. He always sought a source of protein, and a carbohydrate such as rice and sweet potato filled many plates.

His mother was the pillar of the whole process. She cooked with charcoal during the blackouts, watched over her son’s diet, and encouraged him every day.

Her support was worth more in the worst moment. At Iron Cuba, the young athlete took bronze; he expected more, the result sank him, and he even said he would not compete again. His mother lifted his head. «Because of her I am here today,» he affirmed.

The disappointment left a lesson. For him, finishing in a position other than the one hoped for hurts a lot. «It is not something I wish on anyone,» he acknowledged. Yesterday that pain was left behind.

On stage, Monteagudo López showed the best of his physique. He also works his deltoids and back.

The lower back helps him draw the V of Men’s Physique. He clarifies an important detail: he trains legs hard, like any bodybuilder.

Now he looks toward the national championship of the Cuban Association of Fitness and Bodybuilding. He wants to give everything in his category, dreams of qualifying for the absolute, and intends to take the gold of Cuba.

He recognizes a reference in Matanzas. Eliades Enrique Reynaldo Mesa, champion of the category over 1.75 meters, is his example. Livan admires his discipline inside and outside the gym and also sees him as an inspiration for young people.

Now the «colorado,» as those closest know him, becomes an inspiration for others.

Among the audience there were boys with shining eyes, and he speaks to them without beating around the bush. He believes this sport is not easy.

It demands dedication and patience. No one achieves a competition physique overnight. The diet demands sacrifice and also weighs on the mind.

His final message is simple. «If I achieved it, many people can achieve it,» he assured.