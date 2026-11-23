Jovellanos.— The Municipal Directorate of Culture recognizes and shares the reflective value of the poetic work «Donde la vida pierde sus colores,» by Jovellanos writer Hamed Lázaro González Hernández. The creation, from literary sensitivity and metaphorical language, invites reflection on the human, social, and spiritual consequences of drug consumption. The word thus becomes a tool for awareness and transformation.

In his verses, the author constructs a critical gaze on a reality that not only deteriorates health but also fragments stories, extinguishes dreams, transforms smiles, and blurs the horizons of those trapped in its effects. The image of smoke crossing the corners of life represents that destructive presence that silently invades personal, family, and collective spaces.

The work transcends conventional preventive discourse. It does not resort to pointing fingers or judging those facing this problem; on the contrary, it proposes a reflection on the value of life, freedom, hope, and the possibility of recovering what addictions threaten to take away. Its message acquires special meaning when it recalls that there are still reasons to open a window.

The poet defends the right of every human being to build their own destiny and recover lost colors. From culture, art, and literature, this scourge is also fought: the word can raise awareness, awaken consciences, and become a tool for social transformation. The work of Hamed Lázaro González Hernández reaffirms that truth and calls for looking at life with hope.

Because defending life is also defending dreams, dignity, and the colors that make us human. The Municipal Directorate of Culture of Jovellanos shares this work that, from poetry, calls for reflection and resistance. The word, when it becomes verse, can also be a trench against drugs and an embrace for those who need to recover the meaning of living and dreaming.

With information and photos from the Facebook page of the Municipal Directorate of Culture of Jovellanos.