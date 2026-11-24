

As part of its support mechanisms, the project provides micro-funding to entrepreneurs who are established as economic entities and have completed the diploma programs.

The «Creative Zones» project—an initiative of the Office of the Conservator of the City of Matanzas—is now in its second year, yielding tangible results in heritage rehabilitation and the training of local entrepreneurs. Ángela Martínez Suárez, director of the Master Plan at the Office of the Conservator, explained that the project aims to restore the value of the historic urban center and boost the city’s creative economies.

A key achievement of the project is the ongoing restoration of the building at number 28, located along the «creative axis» of Calle del Medio, which will house a future center for creative economies. The project also includes a training program consisting of three diploma courses—accredited by the University of Matanzas—covering business management within the cultural and heritage sectors, cultural regulations and policies, and strategic communication.