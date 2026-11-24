‘Creative Zones’ project advances in its second year of implementation.
As part of its support mechanisms, the project provides micro-funding to entrepreneurs who are established as economic entities and have completed the diploma programs.
The «Creative Zones» project—an initiative of the Office of the Conservator of the City of Matanzas—is now in its second year, yielding tangible results in heritage rehabilitation and the training of local entrepreneurs. Ángela Martínez Suárez, director of the Master Plan at the Office of the Conservator, explained that the project aims to restore the value of the historic urban center and boost the city’s creative economies.
A key achievement of the project is the ongoing restoration of the building at number 28, located along the «creative axis» of Calle del Medio, which will house a future center for creative economies. The project also includes a training program consisting of three diploma courses—accredited by the University of Matanzas—covering business management within the cultural and heritage sectors, cultural regulations and policies, and strategic communication.
Tamara Hernández, the institution’s lead specialist in International Relations, highlighted the positive reception of the project among the population of Matanzas. She noted that the training sessions attract not only artists and entrepreneurs but also homemakers and individuals with various trades who are looking to bring their business ideas to fruition. As part of its support mechanisms, the project provides micro-financing to entrepreneurs who are formally established as economic entities and have completed the training programs. Selection criteria include gender equity, sustainability, environmental stewardship, and corporate social responsibility.
Written by Melissa Guerra