Sheila Díaz Hernández was crowned the provincial winner in the Bikini category at the Matanzas Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship—an achievement reached through discipline, family support, and a strength she no longer hides. She is now setting her sights on the national championship.

With the event taking place next week, she is preparing for it with the same level of dedication. Sheila’s arrival on the stage was no accident. She previously competed in the beginner category; while the result was positive, it fell short of her own expectations—a turning point that drove her to return even better prepared. «I’m very happy, very pleased. I worked hard,» she says.

Behind the title lie hours spent in the gym and a strict nutrition plan. The diet allows for no sugar; every meal requires discipline and patience. An athlete does not walk this path alone. Her family supported this endeavor day after day—cooking alongside her, managing her meals, and strictly adhering to a sugar-free regimen. «They have been an immense source of support,» she acknowledges. She also speaks with gratitude of her coach, Eliades. Together, they set a clear goal: to grow, to improve, and to achieve results.

«I owe everything to him,» she says. The journey presented another, more personal obstacle. Many people still view muscular women with suspicion—a sentiment that even reached her own home, where her mother felt an aversion to her toned physique. Rather than arguing with that fear, Sheila chose to respond through her actions and her own sense of well-being. Today, the reflection in the mirror shows something different.

«I feel good, strong, and alive,» she asserts. Her story reflects the challenges faced by many Cuban female athletes. They train, follow rigorous dietary regimens, and confront deep-seated prejudices—all while bearing the weight of others’ opinions. Every stage they conquer opens a door for other women.



In this pursuit, role models matter. Matanzas is home to Shakira—a «Miss Cuba» in the same category as Sheila. Her presence serves as an inspiration to the younger ones. Sheila makes no secret of her admiration. «She is truly admirable. She sets the bar very high,» she remarks. This doesn’t sound like defeat; it sounds like a commitment. The champion’s message is simple: keep training. All eyes are on the national championship, where she aims to take her title even further. In the meantime, the work goes on. There are training sets to complete and meals to portion out. There is also a mother watching, and a family offering their support. The provincial champion has already demonstrated something valuable: strength wears a woman’s face, and it is built through perseverance.

Written by George Carlos Roger Suárez