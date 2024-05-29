30 de mayo de 2024

Betancourt Amateur Baseball League’s legacy extolled.

1 día atrás Tamara Mesa González

The Amateur Baseball League of this municipality is the protagonist of this month’s Exhibit of the Month at the Héctor Mederos Argüelles Sports Museum in this town of Matanzas.

Aimed at rescuing the local historical-sports heritage and the passion for our national sport, the institution offers visitors a variety of photographs, newspaper articles, laurels and other representative objects that, on this occasion, pay tribute to those players and emblematic moments of baseball in the territory. This is what Emilio Morales Álvarez, historian of the facility, told our radio station.

…ONLINE AUDIO

On the fruitful sports career and main exponents of this League in the province, as well as its importance for the sport betancoureño, Morales Alvarez said:
…ONLINE AUDIO

In the celebrations for the 80th birthday of the Pedro Betancourt Amateur Baseball League, this month’s Sports Museum Exhibit represents an opportunity to highlight the transcendence and prestige of this important local sports team, as well as to promote the teamwork, discipline and perseverance that characterized it.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.

 

 

