The Peruvian wholesaler Vidatur celebrates its 2024 Convention in Varadero.

Participants in the Vidatur Tourism Convention enjoy the Varadero nights. Photo: Taken from the X account of Nastia Valdés.

For the first time in its history, the Peruvian wholesale operator Vidatur holds its Tourism Convention outside its premises and chose Varadero as a venue shared with the leisure destination of Havana.

«With excitement we welcome agents from the sales network of VIDATUR, Peruvian wholesaler that celebrates its Convention 2024 in our destination,» wrote on her Facebook account Nastia Valdés, delegate of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) in Matanzas.

Although the commercial meeting lasts six days, the first part of the program took place at the famous Playa Azul, where the Vidatur representatives and their entourage arrived at the Juan Gualberto Gomez International Airport.

In Varadero, they were able to get to know several of the hotel products and the nightlife of the country’s main sun and beach destination, before heading to the Cuban capital, where they will complete the second phase of the Convention.

The fifth edition of this event brought to the Greater Antilles a representation of Peru’s major travel agencies, according to information published by the web version of T News.

From May 25th to 30th, the relevant meeting will take place with the participation of 20 international exhibitors, an event that also offers training, parties and many surprises, with prestigious hosts such as the Meliá Cuba hotels.

Last year Vidatur included Cuba in its familiarization trips, as part of actions where it has a strong presence in Cancun, Mexico and Cartagena, Colombia.

On January 18th Vidatur celebrated its 24th anniversary in the Peruvian market, ranking as one of the best positioned companies thanks to the professionalism and commitment of its team, the excellent commissions provided and its constant training to travel agents.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.