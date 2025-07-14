CDR Recognizes Varadero Airport’s Support for the Organization (+Photos).
In recognition of its efficiency indicators and excellent results in the tasks of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport in Varadero was awarded the 65th Anniversary Condition of the founding of this organization, which emerged on September 28th, 1960.
The incentive recognizes the work of the group, which is outstanding in areas such as blood donations and the voluntary contributions of its workers to save lives, with more than 100 donors per year, a gesture for which they have already received the Centenary distinction, noted Norlenis Serpa Santos, provincial coordinator of the CDRs in Matanzas.
Serpa praised the number of tons of raw materials donated by the men and women of Cuba’s second-largest airfield, the first gateway for tourists to the Varadero beach resort, and described as «extraordinary the connection with the residents of Carbonera, and the resolution of many outdated issues, the impact of which can now be seen in an improved quality of life for the inhabitants of that community.»
This new award comes as no surprise to a group that holds the Premio del Barrio, the highest category awarded by the CDRs, «one of the best airports in the country, endorsed by its status as a National Vanguard, which confirms its excellent business management.»
He added that a high percentage of the workers are members of the CDR youth detachments, while others are activists or hold executive positions at the base.
José Antonio García Manso, director of the second largest airport in the country, expressed his gratitude for the gesture and, on behalf of his workers, promised to continue collaborating with the organization.
Written by Eva Luna Acosta