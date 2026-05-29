Little Ones Celebrate Their First Graduation in Jovellanos

In the municipality of Jovellanos, children’s joy took center stage with the graduation of the youngest participants from the «Educando a mi hijo» (Educating My Child) program. It was a day marked by jubilation, applause, and smiles, where each child showed the fruits of months of learning basic skills that will serve as the foundation for their school journey beginning in September.

The classrooms were filled with colors and songs, reflecting the dedication of their preschool teachers, who accompanied every step of these children’s development with patience and tenderness. They were the guides who, through games and lessons, planted in the children a love for knowledge and study discipline.

Parents’ pride was felt in every look and every gesture. They, who have been accomplices in their children’s first letters and numbers, celebrated alongside them this moment marking the beginning of a new stage. The shared emotion between family and school reaffirms the value of education as a secure path toward the future.

The day ended with a festive atmosphere, where the community recognized that these little ones, accompanied by their teachers and parents, are now ready to embark on their school journey. It was more than a graduation: it was confirmation that Jovellanos continues to bet on education as the greatest wealth of its people.