31 de mayo de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Guiteras Workers Aim for 200 Megawatts of Power

29 de mayo de 2026 José Miguel Solís

Reaching 200 megawatts of power after synchronization this Thursday is the first step of the challenge undertaken by workers at the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Plant in Matanzas, after three days of continuous work to partially reduce the significant generation capacity deficit.

According to engineer Jorge Gómez Chávez, technical director, the other dilemma is to keep the unit stable and to observe very carefully the evolution of the boiler elements, the weakest area of the facility and the cause of six shutdowns of the National Electroenergetic System so far this year.

As usual, the specialist pointed out, welding work and verification of each part were carried out — a sort of threat that could be overcome with the general maintenance scheduled for this year, as announced in the government program.

Despite the energy siege and the pressures from the U.S. government capable of causing a French shipping company to back out of transporting parts to Cuba for the major overhaul, the truth is that the Electric Union and the Ministry of Energy and Mines have managed to gather almost 90 percent of the necessary supplies, which would allow Guiteras to generate over 280 megawatts for more than 90 consecutive days.

Más entradas

Rehabilitation Center Active Despite Setbacks

30 de mayo de 2026 Yenli Lemus Domínguez

Education Flourishes in Jovellanos

30 de mayo de 2026 Yannier Delgado Díaz

An Industriales vs. Matanzas Game in an Empty Stadium Due to Lack of Motivation

30 de mayo de 2026 George Carlos Roger Suárez

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *