Guiteras Workers Aim for 200 Megawatts of Power

Reaching 200 megawatts of power after synchronization this Thursday is the first step of the challenge undertaken by workers at the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Plant in Matanzas, after three days of continuous work to partially reduce the significant generation capacity deficit.

According to engineer Jorge Gómez Chávez, technical director, the other dilemma is to keep the unit stable and to observe very carefully the evolution of the boiler elements, the weakest area of the facility and the cause of six shutdowns of the National Electroenergetic System so far this year.

As usual, the specialist pointed out, welding work and verification of each part were carried out — a sort of threat that could be overcome with the general maintenance scheduled for this year, as announced in the government program.

Despite the energy siege and the pressures from the U.S. government capable of causing a French shipping company to back out of transporting parts to Cuba for the major overhaul, the truth is that the Electric Union and the Ministry of Energy and Mines have managed to gather almost 90 percent of the necessary supplies, which would allow Guiteras to generate over 280 megawatts for more than 90 consecutive days.