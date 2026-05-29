Teatro de Las Estaciones to Premiere Today in Havana

During the 7th International Meeting of Arts for Childhood «Corazón feliz» (Happy Heart), the premiere of «Un invento superferolítico» (A Superferolytic Invention) by Teatro de Las Estaciones will take place today and tomorrow, announced the director of the Matanzas group, Rubén Darío Salazar Taquechel, National Theater Prize.

«Our situation is complicated because we share actors with other groups and sometimes we have to adjust to circumstances because they are not in Matanzas but working in another province. ‘Un invento superferolítico’ is a puppet version of Dora Alonso’s text ‘Viaje a la Luna’ (Trip to the Moon). The premiere will be in Havana within the framework of the International Meeting of Arts for Childhood.»

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the national puppet, created by Dora Alonso, the troupe of the Moon and the Sun sees fit to bring Pelusín del Monte to contemporary times.

«‘Viaje a la luna’ is in the last edition by Freddy Artiles from 2002 for Dora Alonso’s centenary, and for the 70th anniversary of Pelusín del Monte, our national puppet, we wanted to bring him to contemporary Cuban reality. This is a Pelusín without a guayabera shirt. All of Pelusín’s original children’s troupe is with him on stage. I’m talking about Gelasito, Tontolina, Bebita, the cat Chilingo, the dog Gruñón, and the ever-present grandmother Pirulina.»

Among the surprises the show holds, Rubén advances, is a peculiar and interesting musical fusion with references to local and international themes.

«We continue in connection with the galaxies like in ‘The Little Prince,’ but in another sense. The music is all Cuban although it references well-known galactic themes, both foreign and national: ‘Los marcianos llegaron’ is a fantastic reference, a chachachá; ‘Los aretes que le faltan a la luna’ is also a well-known Cuban bolero; you’ll be able to hear a guajira with the theme from Spielberg’s ‘ET,’ or ‘Star Wars.’

«Children have that broad landscape, that broad sound panorama, and we wanted to recreate it at the level of play, color, imagination, using traditional glove puppet technique. It’s a traditional comedy.»

The complexities of the times Cuba is living demand even more from creators of any manifestation, especially in the particular case of those who work for children.

In the case of theater, and more specifically of Las Estaciones, the turbulent circumstances affecting the Island become challenges to be faced with intelligence, dedication, and sensitivity.

«We have had a lot of fun making it, and we have also worked very hard making it. Producing nowadays is very complicated, therefore, we have recycled things from other shows we had because we are not so well-off that we can discard anything that might be used.

«The only thing we cannot let stagnate is imagination, desire, and responsibility. Whenever you work for children, you are obliged to share illusions, optimism, hope, and identity cannot be missing.

«I believe that what we are lacking we must add ourselves, revive it on stage. We are a totally optimistic group, but practical, and illusion and reality combine in an objective, committed, and responsible way.»

The premiere of «Un invento superferolítico» by Teatro de Las Estaciones will be today and tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. at the Sala Teresita Fernández of Casa Corazón Feliz, located on Compostela Street and Teniente Rey, Old Havana, within the programming of the 7th International Meeting of Arts for Childhood, and will later be brought to the Pepe Camejo theater in Matanzas.

Other proposals at Corazón feliz include «Umbral» by Teatro Tuyo; «La piedra en el estómago» by La Salamandra and Títeres Retablos; «Momo» by Teatro de La Luna; «Pepe» by the Abrakadabra company; «La cucarachita Martina» by La Colmenita; two shows by Teatro La Proa; and «La Peña de Federico» together with Mikel Chávez and Annie Garcés.

Photos taken from Rubén Darío Salazar’s Facebook profile