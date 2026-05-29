In Anticipation of the Upcoming Anniversary of the Korimakao Ensemble

The Korimakao Community Artistic Ensemble stands out for its total dedication to the cultural development of the communities on the southern coast of Matanzas and Cienfuegos.

As its founders have expressed, «for 34 years, in the community of Pálpite, deep in the Zapata Swamp, art has radiated from the substantial initiative of Commander Faustino Pérez and actor Manuel Porto.»

The name Korimakao comes from an indigenous word that is presumed to have been used by the first inhabitants of the Swamp to name the nomadic, gathering, hunting, and fishing peoples near that territory.

The particularity of this group, which makes it unique in the nation, lies in the fact that for three decades it has been a quarry for the consolidation of many supportive artists in all manifestations; because in response to its call, dozens of creators from across the country come to the place, organizing workshops with local residents, staging high-quality shows and tours.

On the occasion of its upcoming anniversary in August, members of the Provincial Directorate of Culture, together with directors of provincial centers, the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC), and the Hermanos Saíz Association (AHS), held meetings with part of the team of this Matanzas collective.

Their purpose was to strengthen and execute actions that guarantee the artistic and social growth of this prestigious Swamp-based ensemble.

Within its trajectory, a relevant event was the visit of the Commander-in-Chief to its grounds in April 2001, which led to the structural and constructive boom of its facilities after Commander Fidel Castro expressed his admiration and support for the great cultural work they were doing in that area.

Korimakao has received numerous recognitions for its professionalism, altruism, and dedication. Among the most notable are the National and Provincial Community Culture Award; the Barrio Award, granted by the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution; the «Los zapaticos de rosa» Distinctions from the José Martí Pioneer Organization; the «Honrar, Honra» Award from the José Martí Cultural Society; the Elena Gil Award from the Félix Varela Center; the status of National Vanguard of the Culture Union; and the Replica of Máximo Gómez’s Machete from the Revolutionary Armed Forces.