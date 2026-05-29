31 de mayo de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Ensemble Vocal Concordia Choir Moves Matanzas

29 de mayo de 2026 Lizt Lauren García Hoyos

In the José White Concert Hall of Matanzas, the male choir Ensemble Vocal Concordia from Havana created a magical afternoon where the strength of choral singing enveloped the hearts of those present.

The distinguished choir, directed by maestro Alejandro Garbey Vázquez, offered a special presentation featuring pieces such as «When I Fall in Love» by Phil Agelton and «Cumbanchero» in a version by Reynaldo Montalvo, showcasing a varied musical repertoire.

«It was a concert that made the Matanzas audience who attended feel at ease from the first melody to the last, proof that it was pleasing to everyone,» commented Noslén González, deputy director of Culture in the territory.

For Garbey Vázquez, the young director of the ensemble, it was an honor, as it was for his boys. He described it as a challenge, acknowledging that their first performance in the hall was a unique experience.

«We were greatly enriched by the opportunity to participate in the morning presentations where students from the Matanzas Professional Art School presented their work, as well as to offer this concert in the afternoon,» added the musician.

On the occasion of the Sixteenth Edition of the Spring Choral Concerts, this choir, composed of highly esteemed and talented professionals, filled the intimate space of the hall with joy on a day dedicated to paying tribute to musical excellence.

 

Photo: Taken from the Facebook profile of Ensemble Vocal Concordia

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